Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Geoff Hobson re-joins the program!

So many things to talk about this week! What a year the Bengals had! We will get into conversation about AFC Championship game, coach Lou and Callahan job interviews, off-season decisions to be made and MUCH more.

By Anthony Cosenza
Cincinnati’s season is over, but even with the team falling short of Super Bowl aspirations, they had a banner season. Jim, James, Jamie, Marc, Tom and Tony are back to tap the insider knowledge of Bengals.com editor, Geoff Hobson.

They will talk about the latest news on Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan, as it goes with their head coaching interviews, what’s ahead for the 2023 roster and much more!

Join the live show at 8 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel and the Cincy Jungle Facebook page, or get it on your favorite audio streamer afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

