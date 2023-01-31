Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Geoff Hobson re-joins the program!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

Cincinnati’s season is over, but even with the team falling short of Super Bowl aspirations, they had a banner season. Jim, James, Jamie, Marc, Tom and Tony are back to tap the insider knowledge of Bengals.com editor, Geoff Hobson.

They will talk about the latest news on Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan, as it goes with their head coaching interviews, what’s ahead for the 2023 roster and much more!

Join the live show at 8 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel and the Cincy Jungle Facebook page, or get it on your favorite audio streamer afterward!