Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Sam Hubbard limited; Lamar Jackson DNP

The Cincinnati Bengals are now preparing for their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Wednesday, the Bengals released an injury report based on a walkthrough, and the good news is they seem very healthy for a team this late in the season hoping to go on a playoff run.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard was listed as limited with the calf injury he’s still dealing with, but that is the only Bengal on the report.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the collision with Damar Hamlin, was also present. Higgins has remained in contact with Hamlin’s family, who have publicly denounced any criticism that’s been levied against the Bengals’ star wideout.

Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was unable to practice again due to his knee injury. Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, was limited with a shoulder and wrist injury.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was also limited with a finger injury, but aside from that, most other notable names like J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler and Calais Campbell did not practice and were designated as rest days. Campbell was listed as rest and knee since he’s missed time with a lingering knee issue that’s sidelined him since Week 15.

It seems like Cincinnati may not be facing Jackson in this rematch game with the AFC North potentially on the line. That does not bode well for them considering how these teams have been playing the last few weeks.

