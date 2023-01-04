Willie Anderson joins Ken Riley as finalist for Hall of Fame class of 2023

Former Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Willie Anderson has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Anderson, who played 12 of his 13 career seasons and started 184 games in Cincinnati, was elected to four Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro lists. When you factor in that he was a right tackle, those numbers are incredible for the era. And let’s not forget the fact that he allowed just one sack against nine of the league’s top 11 sack artists in history and allowed just one quarterback takedown.

Once Anderson was recognized (2003) and made 4 straight Pro Bowls (03-06), there were 47 other OT seasons that also received Pro Bowl honors in his career.



Every single one were Left Tackles.



No other Right Tackle made a Pro Bowl for the rest of Anderson's career (2003-2008). — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) June 16, 2021

Anderson’s reputation as arguably the greatest right tackle in the last quarter century also earned him a spot in the Bengas’ second Ring of Honor class this year along with Isaac Curtis.

Ken Riley, who was an inaugural Ring of Honor inductee last year, is a senior finalist for this year’s class. Both Bengals legends must receive 80 percent approval from the Hall of Fame’s Board of Selectors during a virtual meeting on January 17th. Up to five modern candidates can win induction, and the three senior finalists, including Riley, and coach/contributor finalist in Don Coryell could make it a nine-member class.

This is Anderson’s second-straight nomination as a finalist, and with luck, hopefully his last due to being inducted later this month.