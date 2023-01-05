Bengals vs. Ravens odds

The Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended late in the first quarter after a scary situation occurred with Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field. There is currently no plans in place for what the league will do about the Bengals and Bills matchup since both teams have games next Sunday

Looking at Week 18, the Bengals will face off against their division rivals when the Baltimore Ravens come to town.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals opened as a 7-point favorite over the Ravens.

The first matchup of the season didn’t go in the Bengals’ favor as the Ravens jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Bengals found the end zone late in the first half.

With just under two minutes to play, Joe Burrow scored on a 1-yard rush to take the 17-16 lead, but Justin Tucker drilled a 43-yard field goal as time expired to get the 19-17 win.

This time around, Burrow and the offense have been playing at a much higher level and will look to get off to a quicker start against the Ravens’ talented defense.

Overall, the game becomes a lot easier if it is Tyler Huntley and not Lamar Jackson under center, but the Ravens’ have an elite defense that can keep this game close like we saw in the last matchup.

