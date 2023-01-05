Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Sam Hubbard goes full; Lamar Jackson still out

The Cincinnati Bengals got some very good news from Thursday’s injury report. It looks like they could very well have defensive end Sam Hubbard healthy for at least the NFL playoffs.

Hubbard was a full go at Thursday’s practice, so he’s trending toward being active Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals did get some bad news with cornerback Eli Apple popped up as limited with a neck injury, and that is a position Cincinnati can not afford to lose someone at.

The Baltimore Ravens did not get good news Thursday with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who did not practice again with a knee injury. He has missed multiple games, and with the AFC North not on the line for Week 18, there appears to be no chance of him suiting up Sunday.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited again with a right shoulder. Not great news for that offense that has been struggling as of late.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was also once again limited in practice with a calf injury.

Baltimore did get nearly everyone back who had Wednesday off, including running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler and Ronnie Staley. That was expected, but you still can’t take that for granted at this point in the season.

