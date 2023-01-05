An amazingly positive update on Damar Hamlin

UPDATE: Two UC health officials confirmed Hamlin’s progress today in a press conference, saying not only is Hamlin neurological intact, but that “he’s home” in terms of brain functionality, meaning he’s experiencing normal brain activity.

The doctors also said that Hamlin had asked, in writing, who had won the game Monday night. Their response was simple:

“You won. You’ve won the game of life.”

Unreal.

It’s been over three days since Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field inside Paycor Stadium and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the Buffalo Bills safety is making wonderful progress.

Per the Bills and teammate Kaiir Elam, Hamlin has demonstrated that he is neurologically intact, his lungs are healing, and he’s even been awake.

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

Former Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Coley Harvey, who’s been covering Hamlin’s condition at UCMC, reports that Hamlin has also been holding hands with family members.

Can confirm Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of his family members. Also told we will hear nothing from the family at the moment as they are still processing these developments. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 5, 2023

While Hamlin is still critically ill, these updates and steps of progress are incredible for someone who’s been sedated for the better part of a week now. On another positive note, Hamlin’s toy drive GoFundMe is now at over $7 million in donations, which is *calculates* 2,800 times larger than the original goal of $2,500 set in 2020.

We’ll keep you updated throughout Hamlin’s ongoing recovery.