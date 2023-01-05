Bills fans support Tee Higgins with donations to charity

As the events of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills games were discussed on social media and television, some chose to take aim at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, due to him being involved in the play that happened before Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down.

While talking heads like Bart Scott and Twitter accounts spewed nonsense blaming Higgins, many fans and media members came to his defense. As any rational person knows, this was a freak accident that Higgins had absolutely nothing to do with.

As the entire world stepped up to donate to Hamlin’s GoFundMe he started for his toy drive, the donations have reached over $7 million. An incredible show of support that will certainly help lift Hamlin’s spirits when he is able to see the support he has received worldwide.

Hamlin’s family asked for blame to stopped being placed on Higgins, and Bills fans wanted to show their support of Higgins’ favorite charity.

Higgins wore cleats supporting the Axe ALS foundation during the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative. Bills fans did their research, launched a GoFundMe and have already raised over $6,500 for his cause.

This is another sign of the solidarity between the “Who Dey Nation” and “Bills Mafia,” a friendship that has grown strong over the years, after their support of former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

While the events of Monday were tragic, two of the best fanbases in the NFL have come together to turn the situation into a positive in at least one way.