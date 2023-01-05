NFL considering alternative postseason options, per report

It’s looking more likely by the day that the NFL will not restart or replay the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills following Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident. The game has reportedly been ruled as a no-contest and wiped from the schedule, giving each team just 16 games played by the end of the regular season.

This has stirred up much discussion regarding how the AFC postseason would work out, considering two of its seven qualifying clubs have less games played than the other five.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is considering a couple options that would attempt to accommodate for that. One would be playing the AFC Championship game on a neutral site should the Bengals or Bills be participating in the game.

Another would have the two highest-seeded teams choose between having a bye week or home-field advantage throughout the postseason, with the No. 1 seed getting first pick.

While very nontraditional, the league is at least making considerations due to the fact that Cincinnati and Buffalo won’t get a chance to play a full 17-game schedule. These options could end up leveling things out as much as possible due to the circumstances.

Here’s to hoping the best-possible outcome is reached.

