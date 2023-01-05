The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Recovery

Monday night brought one of the scariest visuals imaginable on a football field, jarring staff members, players and fans around the world. Thankfully, it seems as if Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is on the road to recovery, showing significant progress in health the past couple of days.

As we’ve all took time to reflect and await information on Hamlin’s prognosis, the NFL has attempted to sort things out on the playoff bracket front this week. After it seems as if last Monday’s game will be declared a no-contest between Cincinnati and Buffalo, the Bengals get set to host their division rivals in the Baltimore Ravens.

The team will be attempting to shake off the images from less than a week ago, while also trying to secure more cemented footing in the AFC playoff race. Helping us preview the regular season finale (and potentially an opening round playoff game) between the two AFC North teams are our buddies James and Glenn from 410 Sports Talk.

We’ll get a glimpse of things from their perspective, while also sorting out the possibilities for the Bengals in the next couple of weeks.

Join us at 7:20 p.m. ET for the live show, or else get it on your favorite streamer afterward!