Bengals make history with second-straight AFC North crown

The 2022 Cincinnati Bengals have officially made history!

After last season’s miraculous Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow under center, you wouldn’t think there were a whole lot of history to be made outside of winning the big game, but the Bengals have now done something never seen in the history of the franchise, which debuted in 1968.

After the NFL officially canceled the Bengals - Bills game, that subsequently awarded Cincinnati the 2022 AFC North crown! And after winning it last year, this marks the first time in the history of the Bengals franchise that it has won back-to-back division titles.

Yes, you read that correctly. Though the Bengals have had consecutive playoff appearances before, they’ve never finished first in the division in consecutive seasons, including their first two years in the AFL (1968-69), then in the NFL’s AFC Central (1970-2001), and finally in the AFC North (2002-present).

You would have thought the Bengals managed to win back-to-back division titles in the 80s when they made two Super Bowl appearances, or even when they made five-straight playoff trips from 2011-15.

We already knew this was special group, so it’s good to see another wall they’ve knocked down with vengeance.

Print those shirts, baby!

Who Dey!!!