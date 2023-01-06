Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Everything to know for Week 18

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the 2022 NFL regular-season finale between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
Jan 2, 2023, 5:08pm EST
January 6
Updated Bengals playoff seeding scenarios for Week 18
Lots to unpack here.
January 5
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Recovery
Everyone is trying to regroup from the scary Monday night situation. Cincinnati hosts the Baltimore Ravens this week to sort out a topsy-turvy playoff bracket.
January 5
Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Sam Hubbard goes full; Lamar Jackson still out
It looks like the Bengals could get a boost to their defensive line going into the playoffs.
January 5
Report: Bengals vs. Bills trending toward being ruled a no-contest
It was hard to imagine the league being able to resume the game.
January 5
Bengals News (1/5): Moving forward but not moving on
Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow put everything into perspective.
January 5
Bengals vs. Ravens odds
The Bengals will look to avenge their earlier loss to the Ravens.
January 5
Joe Burrow says playing Sunday will be “tough”
The Bengals vs. Ravens Week 18 matchup is currently scheduled for Sunday at 1 pm ET.
January 4
Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Sam Hubbard limited; Lamar Jackson DNP
Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also banged up heading into Week 18.
January 4
Bengals vs. Ravens time and TV channel set; more viewing info
The Bengals and Ravens will face off in Week 18 with the AFC North potentially at stake.
January 2
Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 18 will remain on CBS
This game won’t be on Sunday Night Football, though the kickoff time is not yet finalized.