Zac Taylor’s wife, Sarah, coordinates letter writing effort for Damar Hamlin

While obviously everyone wished the Damar Hamlin situation never happened, the outpouring of support for the 24-year-old has show how two cities, that were supposed to be rivals as they both were battling for the top spot in the AFC, can come together.

It’s been more than that though as different leagues, teams, and people groups have been supporting Hamlin. Zac Taylor, who was instrumental in the game having no chance to restart Monday, has talked about the situation since.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Zac’s wife, Sarah, played a key role in coordinating an effort from grade-school students in writing letters for Hamlin, who should ultimately be uplifted in his spirits after seeing the support shown to him.

Hamlin is still hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati, but things are thankfully starting to look up.

While the road is still long, the community is behind the young man, and Cincinnati, among many other cities around the country, have his back and are praying for him to make a full recovery.