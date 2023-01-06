Tee Higgins is “in a good place” after talking with Damar Hamlin’s mom

Twitter lit up with support for Damar Hamlin after he experienced cardiac arrest on the football field Monday evening.

Hamlin appears to be in a much better place now, and although the road to recovery is still a lengthy one, optimism seems to be coming from his camp.

Following the incident, some, namely Bart Scott, suggested it was the fault of Bengals wide receive Tee Higgins, who made the blow that caused the situation.

No one in the football community has noted such, and Josh Allen even came out to say that Higgins shouldn’t be held guilty of anything, as he made a football-like play after catching the ball from Joe Burrow.

As for Higgins, the progress that Hamlin has made and after talking to his mom, the receiver’s spirits seem to be climbing back up as well.

“Everybody’s been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom. Everything’s OK, he’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now,” Higgins said via NFL.com’s Nick Shook.

Higgins is one of the rising stars in the NFL and is a crucial part of the Bengals' offense. After having something like that happen and the effects of it, it would be easy to blame yourself. But, Higgins, with the recovery of Hamlin, seems to be doing much better.

After what was a scary incident for over 60,000 fans and many more watching, things in both camps seem to be improving, and that is certainly something to be thankful for.