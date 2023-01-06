Bengals News (1/6): Joe Mixon subtweets the NFL

Joe Mixon subtweets NFL for rule change

Cincinnati’s running back is not happy about what the competition committee proposed.

NFL owners will meet Friday to figure out AFC playoff seeding

The hunt for a solution continues.

Bills QB Josh Allen defends Tee Higgins from criticism

Josh Allen has Tee Higgins' back.

Bengals Quick Hits: Reaction To Damar Signs: 'A Thousand Pounds Has Been Lifted'; Mixon Reaches Out to Hamlins; Boyd And Higgings team Up Again In Crucial Moment

Did we win? Ted Karras, Bengals center and history buff, has a prediction for Damar Hamlin’s first question to his doctors. “I thought it was a legendary comment."

Tee Higgins has 'positive' communication with Damar Hamlin's mom

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins' spirits have been lifted after 'positive' communication with Damar Hamlin's mother and hearing of his improved health after he collapsed in Monday's game.

Around the League

Ravens not counting Lamar Jackson (knee) out for playoffs

Greg Roman called Lamar Jackson, who has been out for more than a month with a sprained knee, a "special guy" and wouldn't rule him out for the postseason.

Chargers' Derwin James Jr. insists he is 'not a dirty player'

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. said he was surprised by his Week 16 ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hoping to add another Lambeau memory vs. Lions with future 'undecided'

With Aaron Rodgers' future beyond the 2022 season "undecided" and the Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes on the line Sunday night, the quarterback hopes to add one more memory at Lambeau Field.

Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023 | Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh has, in the past, flatly denied NFL interest. Now, he appears to be keeping the door open to leaving Michigan.