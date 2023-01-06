Week 18 coverage map: will Ravens vs. Bengals be on your TV?

The end of the season is upon us, though what happens after that is still up in the air.

The Cincinnati Bengals players will let Katie Blackburn fight for their rights in the postseason after an unfortunate conclusion to Week 17. In the meantime, they’ll continue to prepare for a big game against the Baltimore Ravens at home.

The AFC North showdown will only be shown in areas surrounding Cincinnati and Baltimore. Most of the country will see the New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills early on CBS. Others will catch the Cleveland Browns at the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Houston Texans at the Indianapolis Colts. Look at the map from 506sports below for details.

In the afternoon, CBS will show most of the nation the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles. Others will see the LA Chargers at the Denver Broncos.

Early on Fox, most of Ohio will get the New York Jets at the Miami Dolphins. Other games are the Minnesota Vikings at the Chicago Bears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers at the New Orleans Saints.

The late game games on Fox are the Dallas Cowboys at the Washington Commanders, the LA Rams at the Seattle Seahawks, and the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers.

Finally, national broadcasts are as follows:

Saturday 4:30 ET: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN/ABC; Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)

Saturday 8:15 ET: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN/ABC; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Sunday Night: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

For a more detailed analysis of the Ravens vs. Bengals game, watch the video preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: