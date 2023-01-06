Bengals players to wear all black in Week 18 against Ravens

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will step onto the field of Paycor Stadium, less than one week since a terrible injury to safety Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills.

When they do so, they will wear black jerseys, black pants, and black socks for the first time this year. It is not clear if this is a reflection of their somber mood or a mere coincidence. It should be noted that Hamlin is recovering from the injury and that his life is no longer in danger.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ opponent, the Baltimore Ravens (10-5), will wear white jerseys, purple pants, and white socks in the game. The Ravens have secured a playoff spot, but they can add home field advantage to a postseason rematch against the Bengals by beating them in Week 18.

It’s always interesting between these two AFC North rivals. For a more detailed analysis of the game, watch the video preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: