Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, making remarkable progress

More tremendous news came out of University of Cincinnati Medical Center Friday morning as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube was removed overnight and “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery” per the team.

Hamlin has even progressed to the point where he has been able to talk to his family and care team. But that’s all he’s talked to.

Per Ian Rapoport, Hamlin has also spent Friday morning FaceTiming teammates for the first time. The vast majority of Bills players haven’t seen Hamlin since he was taken off the field following his cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But every one of his teammates got to see him via Zoom as he was included in the team’s meeting Friday morning.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin’s progress over the past two days has been nothing shy of extraordinary, and brings so much hope about his recovery.