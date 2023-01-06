Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Lamar Jackson OUT, Eli Apple questionable

For their regular season finale, the Cincinnati Bengals may be back at full strength defensively.

Sam Hubbard (calf) was a full participant again on Friday and should be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Eli Apple, who was limited Thursday with a neck injury, was also a full participant but is listed as questionable. With home field advantage still in play (somehow), the Bengals have a great chance of being as healthy as possible.

The Ravens have many more issues to deal with. Lamar Jackson, unsurprisingly, is out after not practicing for the fifth week straight, and they’re not 100% sure if his backup Tyler Huntley will be able to play. Huntley is dealing shoulder tendinitis and was limited all week. Baltimore would have to turn to Anthony Brown at quarterback if Huntley can’t go.

Calais Campbell (knee), Marcus Peters (calf), Desean Jackson (illness), Brandon Stephens (illness), and Kevon Seymour (finger/illness) are all questionable as well. Peters was the only one of the five who practiced in any capacity Friday.

