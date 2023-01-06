2023 Bengals opponents confirmed

The 2022 season is far from over for the Cincinnati Bengals, but their second-straight division crown has given us some clarity on who they will face in the 2023 season.

By winning the AFC North, the Bengals will now have games vs. the AFC West-winning Kansas City Chiefs, NFC North-winning Minnesota Vikings, and AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills.

Here is what we know about the teams the Bengals face next season.

Home

The divisional slate is always fun and usually something wild happens. Looking at teams outside the division, we should get a bit of everything. A few teams could be starting rookie quarterbacks, we get the first official Bengals vs. Rams rematch since they met in the Super Bowl and a matchup with the Bills.

As someone who was in the stands for the Week 17 matchup, I can tell you that Bills fans will make their presence known, and it will be another fun, respectful matchup between two of the best teams and fan bases in the league.

Away

The road matchups include the same divisional matchups, plus some exciting road trips. A matchup of Joe Burrow and a surging Trevor Lawrence looks to be a matchup that could draw prime time attention. A trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs will certainly be a must-watch as well. Trips to take on the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are also no easy trips.

There is still plenty to accomplish in the 2022 season, but it never hurts to take a look at what’s to come.

Call your travel agent accordingly.