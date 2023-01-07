 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News New playoff rules approved

Filed under:

Bengals fan confidence remains high as postseason draws near

Fans continue to be confident in the trajectory of this Bengals team.

By EthanDeWitt
/ new
NFL: JAN 02 Bills at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the AFC North, and we’re now waiting to see what seed they get heading into Wild Card weekend.

We here at Cincy Jungle asked the question earlier this week; how confident are you that this Bengals team is headed in the right direction?

Once again the fanbase is liking where this team and franchise is headed, as 98% of voters like the direction they are heading.

The team is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, after the cancellation of the Buffalo Bills game this past Monday. With the Baltimore Ravens coming to town on Sunday, the Bengals will look to push forward to make some major noise in the AFC playoffs.

Can this team make another Super Bowl run? Confidence should be high around Who Dey! nation.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Everything to know for Week 18

View all 14 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...