Bengals fan confidence remains high as postseason draws near

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the AFC North, and we’re now waiting to see what seed they get heading into Wild Card weekend.

We here at Cincy Jungle asked the question earlier this week; how confident are you that this Bengals team is headed in the right direction?

Once again the fanbase is liking where this team and franchise is headed, as 98% of voters like the direction they are heading.

The team is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, after the cancellation of the Buffalo Bills game this past Monday. With the Baltimore Ravens coming to town on Sunday, the Bengals will look to push forward to make some major noise in the AFC playoffs.

Can this team make another Super Bowl run? Confidence should be high around Who Dey! nation.