Bengals News (1/7): Going for a “real” crown

Bengals Look To Make First Back-to-Back Division Crowns 'Real' Against Ravens

The NFL changed the rulebook on the Bengals Friday, but their No. 1 rule has stayed the same: Secure the AFC North with a win over Baltimore Sunday even though they've already won it.

Bengals Beat: Zac Taylor Voices Frustration Over NFL Not Following Its Own Rules In Scheduling Proposal, NFL Responds - CLNS Media

When the NFL released its proposed playoff schedule alterations and contingencies Thursday night, Bengals coaches, staff and players couldn’t believe it.

Bengals Game Preview with Peter King - YouTube

Dan Hoard sits down with sportswriter Peter King to preview the Ravens-Bengals AFC North match up in Week 18.

Around the League

