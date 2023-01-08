 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Ravens inactives: Sam Hubbard to play, Baltimore resting starters

The visitors aren’t risking many of their best players in this game.

By John Sheeran
NFL: DEC 26 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their Week 18 inactives for today’s regular season finale.

For the Bengals, here is who will be inactive.

  • QB Jake Browning
  • RB Chris Evans
  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • OL Jackson Carman
  • DE Jeff Gunter
  • CB Jalen Davis

On the injury report, Eli Apple was the lone Bengal questionable for the game, as he was listed with a neck injury. This means all six inactives are healthy scratches.

Sam Hubbard, who was a full participant in practice this week, will make his awaited return to the field at defensive end. Hubbard has missed the last two weeks (three, counting last week’s no contest) due to a calf injury.

For the Ravens, here is who will be out today.

  • QB Tyler Huntley
  • QB Lamar Jackson
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • TE Mark Andrews
  • G Kevin Zeitler
  • DT Rayshad Nichols
  • CB Marcus Peters
  • DB Brandon Stephens

So, yeah, the Ravens aren’t really trying this week. They’ve accepted their fate and will play a lot of their reserves, including third-string quarterback Anthony Brown. Look for the Bengals to pull their starters during the game as well once a comfortable lead has been established.

The absence of Huntley has led to a big change in the spread, as the Bengals are now 11-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. They opened the week as 6.5-point favorites.

