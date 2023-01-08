Joe Burrow breaks NFL passing completion record and sets another Bengals record

In just his third professional season, Joe Burrow has set a major NFL record.

During the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 18 clash with the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow became NFL’s the all-time leader in career completion percentage, previously held by Drew Brees at 67.7%. The Bengals QB entered the game with a career 68.5% mark and needed to throw just 12 passes to break the record, even if all 12 were incompletions.

Burrow needed those 12 passes to hit the minimum pass attempts threshold of 1,500 to qualify for the NFL’s all-time completion percentage leaderboard. He had attempted 1,488 passes entering Week 18, completing 1,019 of them for a 68.5%.

It looked like Burrow would break the record in Week 17 vs. the Buffalo Bills, but the Damar Hamlin medical emergency led to the game being canceled, and the stats for the game were vacated.

In addition, Burrow has set a new franchise record for touchdown passes in a single season, as he’s now at 35, breaking the mark he set last year. He broke the record in the second quarter on a beautiful pitch and catch to Ja’Marr Case.

Earlier this season, Burrow set the NFL record for the most 400+ yard passing games through his first three seasons.

Not too shabby for QB1.

Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! Who Dey!!!!