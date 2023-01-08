Tyler Boyd exits Bengals vs. Ravens with potential concussion but returns

UPDATE

Tyler Boyd is back in the game, so crisis averted.

The Cincinnati Bengals are leading the shorthanded Ravens, up 17-0 late in the first half.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, while it has looked incredible on both sides of the ball, it could be down a critical receiver for the rest of the game. Tyler Boyd is currently sidelined with a possible concussion.

Boyd’s return, per the team, is questionable.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: WR Tyler Boyd is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

Upon exiting, Boyd had a game-high 42 yards and three receptions but has yet to score. The team’s lone passing touchdown went to Ja’Marr Chase, but Boyd’s presence has been huge for Burrow and the Bengals.

Cincinnati also has two interceptions which have helped spur its offensive success. The Bengals need to win this game to secure a home playoff game, despite having already clinched the AFC North.

That said, expect the pedal to stay on the gas throughout this one as Cincinnati undoubtedly would like a statement win in its last home regular season battle.

We’ll update this post as more details come out...