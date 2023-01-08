Alex Cappa leaves Bengals vs. Ravens with ankle injury

The Cincinnati Bengals should be able to finish off the Baltimore Ravens, but it hasn’t been the cleanest game for the home side.

First Tyler Boyd, who was leading the team in receiving at the time, went down with a possible concussion, though he’s since returned to the game.

Unfortunately, the Bengals offense suffered another loss with offensive lineman Alex Cappa going down with a leg injury. This could be worse for Cincinnati in the long term as it will already be without La’el Collins. Hakeem Adeniji has filled in for Collins, who was the team’s starting right tackle.

The Bengals have now announced it’s an ankle injury with Cappa’s return being questionable, though he was just carted to the locker room.

Per the Bengals’ official depth chart, the right guard behind Cappa is Max Scharping, who was claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans following Cutdown Day.

Nonetheless, the status of Cappa is not certain, but if he could barely put weight on it, chances are it is at least a sprain of some type that could sideline him in their Wild Card round game next week.

Here’s a clip of the injury.

Alex Cappa's left knee rolled into. pic.twitter.com/G9r9UxqQ4X — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 8, 2023

And for what it’s worth...

Cappa shown on TV copy being carted off giving up a thumbs up and saying "I'm good"



Hoping for the best as we wait for more info on what's been termed an "ankle" injury. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) January 8, 2023

Cappa played in 100% of the team’s snaps in all but one game prior to going out against Baltimore, so he was an ironman on the line, coming over this offseason from Tampa Bay. Losing Cappa would be a blow to the line but hopefully one the Bengals could work through.