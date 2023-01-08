Twitter reactions to Bengals finishing off regular season with win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals left no doubt who the rightful AFC North Champions are. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens based off jumping out to a big lead early in the game.
The fans, front office, coaches and players have had a few days to stew after the questionable decision to change the rule for determining tiebreakers after a canceled game to favor the Ravens by giving them the chance to possibly host a playoff game despite not actually winning the division.
Baltimore ended up sitting some of their offensive stars, so clearly they weren’t concerned with that possibility.
It did make the Bengals feel slighted going into Week 18. You could see early on that the team wanted to make a statement early for the rest of the league. They struggled to close out the game, but a win is a win, and both sides will be preparing for the third game against each other this season next week for their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup at Paycor Stadium.
Joe Burrow plays Houdini
The fans were treated to probably Burrow’s best scramble so far. It honestly speaks for itself, but here is what everyone had to say.
Joe Burrow just avoided 3 sacks on the same play. #MVP pic.twitter.com/5beQCehGSm— WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) January 8, 2023
JOE BURROW THE MAGICIAN— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) January 8, 2023
Joe Mixon responds to the league’s rule change with celebration
All-time great celebration pic.twitter.com/ldT16PVmvd— Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) January 8, 2023
Holy shit they did the coin toss celebration for real— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023
Mixon should send payment of his fine to the NFL in quarters.— DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) January 8, 2023
Bro was playing with a coin in his glove— John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) January 8, 2023
Fans celebrate winning back-to-back AFC North division titles as well as their home playoff game that could have potentially been taken away from them. The win wasn’t as sound as fans may have hoped for, but it is difficult preparing to face a team back-to-back weeks as well as the very strange preparation leading up to the game.
Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday.
Eli Apple is currently running around the sideline with a giant cardboard quarter featuring the Commish in a clown nose.— Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) January 8, 2023
#Bengals tie franchise record with 8th consecutive win.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023
Bengals earn AFC’s three seed and will host the Ravens on Wild Card weekend to start the playoffs.
Nevermore? Nah, we want more.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023
You will have to excuse the #Bengals for not being laser focused today after the week that was. We are going to the playoffs and are 12-4, matching their record for most wins in a season. Enjoy the moment. Appreciate what you have.— Cam Miller (@cammillerfilms) January 8, 2023
BTW:— Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) January 8, 2023
Joe Burrow officially has set the all time completion percentage record.
Now it’s a matter of maintaining
The Bengals only allowed 2 sacks. Relax. The Ravens OL allowed 4 today.— Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) January 8, 2023
BACK TO BACK— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023
First time in franchise history pic.twitter.com/tExQZA7JR9
#Bengals 22 wins over back-to-back regular seasons equals franchise record....2014-2015 (22).— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) January 8, 2023
2014 12-10
2015 10-5-1
Chidobe Awuzie is celebrating with the Bengals players rocking shades and smoking a cigar.— Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 8, 2023
Haven’t seen a smile on his face this big in a while.
SCREW YOUR COIN FLIPPPPP @NFL— Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) January 8, 2023
that’s back to back AFC NORTH CHAMPIONS TO YAAAAA !!!! #whodey
Joe Mixon and the backstory to the coin flip celebration.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023
I later asked if it was a message to the league or in good fun. He said, you can take whatever way you want to take it. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/4dUkz3bXKo
Whatever fine is imposed from the league office i will be reimbursing Joe Mixon & anyone else implicated in the beat celebration this year‼️— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023
LET’S GO!!!!! VICTORY SUNDEY!!!!! WHO DEY EVERYONE!!!!! Let’s pack up these Ravens next week!!!!! AFC North Champs!!!!!#Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/TVE6KJEAL9— GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) January 8, 2023
https://t.co/uE1V13NE1V pic.twitter.com/YN6I9AIuzb— Beppe⁹⁶ (@buckeyedinapoli) January 8, 2023
King of the North. pic.twitter.com/92xFFqyDfA— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023
