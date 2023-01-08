 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Bengals finishing off regular season with win over Ravens

The Bengals are Kings of the North and will host as playoff game!

The Cincinnati Bengals left no doubt who the rightful AFC North Champions are. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens based off jumping out to a big lead early in the game.

The fans, front office, coaches and players have had a few days to stew after the questionable decision to change the rule for determining tiebreakers after a canceled game to favor the Ravens by giving them the chance to possibly host a playoff game despite not actually winning the division.

Baltimore ended up sitting some of their offensive stars, so clearly they weren’t concerned with that possibility.

It did make the Bengals feel slighted going into Week 18. You could see early on that the team wanted to make a statement early for the rest of the league. They struggled to close out the game, but a win is a win, and both sides will be preparing for the third game against each other this season next week for their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow plays Houdini

The fans were treated to probably Burrow’s best scramble so far. It honestly speaks for itself, but here is what everyone had to say.

Joe Mixon responds to the league’s rule change with celebration

Fans celebrate winning back-to-back AFC North division titles as well as their home playoff game that could have potentially been taken away from them. The win wasn’t as sound as fans may have hoped for, but it is difficult preparing to face a team back-to-back weeks as well as the very strange preparation leading up to the game.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday.

