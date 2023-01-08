Twitter reactions to Bengals finishing off regular season with win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals left no doubt who the rightful AFC North Champions are. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens based off jumping out to a big lead early in the game.

The fans, front office, coaches and players have had a few days to stew after the questionable decision to change the rule for determining tiebreakers after a canceled game to favor the Ravens by giving them the chance to possibly host a playoff game despite not actually winning the division.

Baltimore ended up sitting some of their offensive stars, so clearly they weren’t concerned with that possibility.

It did make the Bengals feel slighted going into Week 18. You could see early on that the team wanted to make a statement early for the rest of the league. They struggled to close out the game, but a win is a win, and both sides will be preparing for the third game against each other this season next week for their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow plays Houdini

The fans were treated to probably Burrow’s best scramble so far. It honestly speaks for itself, but here is what everyone had to say.

Joe Burrow just avoided 3 sacks on the same play. #MVP pic.twitter.com/5beQCehGSm — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) January 8, 2023

JOE BURROW THE MAGICIAN — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) January 8, 2023

Joe Mixon responds to the league’s rule change with celebration

Holy shit they did the coin toss celebration for real — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023

Mixon should send payment of his fine to the NFL in quarters. — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) January 8, 2023

Bro was playing with a coin in his glove — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) January 8, 2023

Fans celebrate winning back-to-back AFC North division titles as well as their home playoff game that could have potentially been taken away from them. The win wasn’t as sound as fans may have hoped for, but it is difficult preparing to face a team back-to-back weeks as well as the very strange preparation leading up to the game.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday.

Eli Apple is currently running around the sideline with a giant cardboard quarter featuring the Commish in a clown nose. — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) January 8, 2023

#Bengals tie franchise record with 8th consecutive win.



Bengals earn AFC’s three seed and will host the Ravens on Wild Card weekend to start the playoffs. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

Nevermore? Nah, we want more. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

You will have to excuse the #Bengals for not being laser focused today after the week that was. We are going to the playoffs and are 12-4, matching their record for most wins in a season. Enjoy the moment. Appreciate what you have. — Cam Miller (@cammillerfilms) January 8, 2023

BTW:



Joe Burrow officially has set the all time completion percentage record.



Now it’s a matter of maintaining — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) January 8, 2023

The Bengals only allowed 2 sacks. Relax. The Ravens OL allowed 4 today. — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) January 8, 2023

BACK TO BACK



First time in franchise history pic.twitter.com/tExQZA7JR9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

#Bengals 22 wins over back-to-back regular seasons equals franchise record....2014-2015 (22).



2014 12-10

2015 10-5-1 — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) January 8, 2023

Chidobe Awuzie is celebrating with the Bengals players rocking shades and smoking a cigar.



Haven’t seen a smile on his face this big in a while. — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 8, 2023

SCREW YOUR COIN FLIPPPPP @NFL



that’s back to back AFC NORTH CHAMPIONS TO YAAAAA !!!! #whodey — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) January 8, 2023

Joe Mixon and the backstory to the coin flip celebration.



I later asked if it was a message to the league or in good fun. He said, you can take whatever way you want to take it. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/4dUkz3bXKo — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

Whatever fine is imposed from the league office i will be reimbursing Joe Mixon & anyone else implicated in the beat celebration this year‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023

King of the North. pic.twitter.com/92xFFqyDfA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!