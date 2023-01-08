Will Ravens QB Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals in NFL playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Easily the biggest question entering what will be the third matchup this season for these division rivals is the status of Lamar Jackson. One of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, Jackson has not played or even practiced since December 4th with a PCL sprain.

The initial belief was Jackson would only miss a couple of games, but over a month later, Jackson has yet to even log a practice. Tyler Huntley has been the primary starter since then, though even he got injured and was inactive in Week 18 after being listed as questionable.

Saying this, Huntley will almost certainly be active when these AFC North foes clash at Paycor Stadium. Will he be QB1 or QB2 behind Jackson remains to be seen.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there was a ”strong chance” of Jackson playing in the Wild Card Round.

That same day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that, “If Jackson can’t play in next week’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the belief is he can go the following week if Baltimore advances in the playoffs.”

My educated guess is Jackson will, at the very least, be a limited participant in practice this week and be listed as questionable for the playoff game. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ravens even list Huntley as questionable to ensure the Bengals have to prepare for all three of Jackson/Huntley/Anthony Brown.

All told, do you believe Jackson will be suiting up when the Bengals host the Ravens to kick off the playoffs? Let us know in the poll below and/or in the comments section!

Check out our podcasts here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and on iTunes!