AFC Wild Card playoff matchups are set

The Bengals will once again be at home for the first round of the playoffs.

By Adam Haste
After a controversial week around the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals have officially clinched the 3-seed and are back-to-back AFC North Champions.

With the conclusion of the 1:00 p.m. games, the AFC playoff wild card matchups are officially set.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 1-seed in the AFC and will get the first-round BYE with their win over the Raiders.

With the Buffalo Bills’ win over the New England Patriots, the Bills officially clinch the 2-seed in the AFC.

Since the Patriots lost to the Bills, the Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets officially clinched them a playoff berth and eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite them winning over the Cleveland Browns.

Here are the wild card round matchups for the AFC next weekend.

· 2-seed Buffalo Bills host the 7-seed Miami Dolphins

· 3-seed Cincinnati Bengals host the 6-seed Baltimore Ravens

· 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars host the 5-seed Los Angeles Chargers

