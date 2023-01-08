Bengals vs. Ravens time, TV channel and opening odds set for Super Wild Card Weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their 8th win in a row on Sunday defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 to officially clinch the 3 seed in the playoffs and back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history.

Now, the Bengals will host the Ravens in Super Wild Card Weekend for the Sunday Night Football game on NBC. Game time is set for 8:15 pm ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals opened as a 5.5-point favorite.

The story of the Week 18 game was the Bengals’ defense forcing the Ravens into four turnovers. Two interceptions, a strip sack recovered for a touchdown, and a forced fumble late in the 4th quarter.

The regular season is now finished, but the Bengals will begin to prepare for another matchup against the Ravens next weekend in the AFC Wild Card round.

This matchup will be completely different than the one we saw on Sunday as the Ravens didn’t play a lot of their normal starters, and there is a chance that Lamar Jackson makes his return to the field.

The first matchup back in week 5 saw a low scoring grind it out game. The Bengals took the lead late on a Joe Burrow rushing touchdown, but the Ravens were able to kick the game winning field goal as time expired to get the 19-17 win.

For the third matchup of the season, it will be win or go home for both teams as the Bengals start their AFC Championship defense and look to make it back to the Super Bowl.

