Joe Burrow says championship window is his “whole career”

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted what they hoped was a star with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They got so much more with former LSU standout Joe Burrow, who was considered a generational talent coming out of college. He’s proving to be just that.

After a rookie season that ended abruptly with a slew of knee injuries, Burrow came back last season with a vengeance, earning his first trip to the Super Bowl with wins at Tennessee and at Kansas City.

Having his Bengals on an eight-game win streak and earning a home Wild Card battle, Burrow has his team looking ferocious entering the playoffs. The Bengals championship window is now, and Burrow’s is, per himself, for his entire career.

Joe Burrow was asked about a potential Bengals window to win after today’s game. His response: “The window is my whole career…Our window is always open.”



Boss answer. pic.twitter.com/AlNJ7q4d41 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2023

That’s what you want to hear your franchise quarterback say. Burrow is still on his rookie contract, so locking up the star long-term is still something Cincinnati needs to do. All indications are that they’ll be able to do just that.

Burrow ended the 2022 season with a career-high 35 passing touchdowns.

In just his third season, the sky is still the limit for the young star. Hopefully, for the next decade, he’ll be captaining the Bengals as they’ll undoubtedly look to contend both now and for the 10 years to come.