Bengals News (1/9): Chad Johnson to cover Bengals’ potential celebration fine

Bengals Quick Hits: Chad Helps Coin Celebration;TB's Visit With D-Ham; Gladiators Prevail To Make Zac Taylor's Point

As the cigar smoke swirled and the music thumped Sunday to celebrate the AFC North title, the Bengals saluted history by going back in time to take advice from Bengals legend Chad Johnson, the pioneer of the 21st century NFL end zone celebration ... Right

Dehner Jr.: Bengals have reason to celebrate heading into the playoffs - The Athletic

This could be Cincinnati's year and it has a pile of franchise records to prove it.

Bengals' Franchise Record Tying 12th Victory Gives Them Home Field In Win Over Ravens

After paying tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in pregame, a grim band of Bengals honored their second straight AFC North title in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Paycor Stadium by securing next Sunday night's Wild Card game at Paycor

Around the League

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Lovie Smith fired as Texans' coach after just one season

The Texans fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night, hours after the team finished 3-13-1 in his first season.

Bills honor Damar Hamlin in emotional win to cap 'hard week'

Buffalo held on to beat the Patriots on Sunday, but the game was all about honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who was watching from a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night.

Jalen Hurts pushes through injury to deliver Eagles top seed in NFC

Jalen Hurts' return to the lineup wasn't dazzling but proved an overall success, as the Eagles clinched the division and top seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Seahawks earn NFC's final playoff spot thanks to Packers' loss

The Seattle Seahawks have clinched the NFC’s final playoff spot thanks to their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, along with the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

2023 NFL Draft order: First 18 spots locked in; playoff-bound Eagles, Seahawks hold top-10 picks

The top 18 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into the postseason.