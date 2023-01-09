 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Wild Card Weekend set

Filed under:

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital; Zac Taylor reacts

Hamlin is back in Buffalo.

By John Sheeran
/ new
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo after being discharged from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent the previous six days recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is now in at Buffalo General hospital.

It’s obviously been a very positive weekend for Hamlin. On Friday, he got his breathing tube removed and talked to his teammates for the first time. He was also visited by close friend and Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd that day. He remained in the hospital Saturday and Sunday, and watched his Bills defeat the New England Patriots and clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

News of his discharge hit Zac Taylor during his press conference Monday. That Hamlin is back in Buffalo not even a week after the incident “is a miracle, no question,” according to Taylor. And we’d agree.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...