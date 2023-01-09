Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital; Zac Taylor reacts

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo after being discharged from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent the previous six days recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is now in at Buffalo General hospital.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! . — (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

It’s obviously been a very positive weekend for Hamlin. On Friday, he got his breathing tube removed and talked to his teammates for the first time. He was also visited by close friend and Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd that day. He remained in the hospital Saturday and Sunday, and watched his Bills defeat the New England Patriots and clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

News of his discharge hit Zac Taylor during his press conference Monday. That Hamlin is back in Buffalo not even a week after the incident “is a miracle, no question,” according to Taylor. And we’d agree.