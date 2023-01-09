Orange and Black Insider’s “The Aftermath”: Cincinnati handles Baltimore, 27-16

The playoffs are officially upon us and the Bengals are drawing a familiar foe. Not only because the Baltimore Ravens reside in the AFC North, but also because the two squads just faced off this Sunday!

John and Anthony break down the win, asking about some of the Ravens’ actions in the game, as well as the missed plays by the Bengals’ offense. What were the takeaways in this game as we look to the big Sunday night matchup?

We talk about this and more as we ramp up our postseason Bengals coverage!