Bengals at Titans: How to watch, morning news, and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to get their first win this past Monday, and now they will look to get back to .500 going against the Tennessee Titans. These teams have met each of the last two seasons. The first time was the Bengals upsetting the Titans — who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC — and the other was a midseason victory that sent Tennessee spiraling.

Seriously though, in 2022, the Titans were 7-3 entering Week 12 and looking to exercise some demons by defeating the 6-4 Bengals. Not only did Tennessee go on to lose 20-16. They never won again that season.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati didn’t lose until the AFC Championship game.

However, that was then, and points don’t carry over. These teams are both hoping to reach 2-2 to get their seasons back on track. The Bengals saw quarterback Joe Burrow play through his calf injury to lead Cincinnati to a win.

The defense also smothered one of the hottest offenses in the league going into Week 3. The Titans are coming off getting whooped by the Cleveland Browns 27-3, where no aspect of the team looked good.

Which one of these teams will get that elusive second win?

Here is how you can watch Bengals vs. Titans.

And here is today’s morning news!

Sunday's Hot Spots: Burrow Hopes To Continue As Mr. October; Motion Passes; McCarron Makes Himself At Home

During the offense's slow start, Ja'Marr Chase urged Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan to move him around, so they put him in motion more against the Rams and were rewarded with his 2023 break-out game of 12 catches for 141 yards.

Bengals elevate tight end Tanner Hudson from practice squad for Week 4

Hudson has now been elevated in back-to-back weeks.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was on Chiefs DT Chris Jones' mind, and tackling dummies, during 2022 offseason

Jones did not let the AFC Championship loss to Cincinnati slide from his memory.

Bengals vs. Titans broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road this week against the Tennessee Titans. This map will tell you if the game is on TV in your area.

Bengals’ Ted Karras doesn’t regret viral Titans rant last year

Ted Karras is ready for another battle with Jeffrey Simmons.

Ja’Marr Chase could earn special place in history books vs. Titans

Ja'Marr Chase has a fun shot at some history Sunday.

Bills' Hamlin to Make Season Debut, Play in First Game Since Going Into Cardiac Arrest Against Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hasn't played in a regular season game since going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a primetime matchup with the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Fighting Through Drops Early in Season: 'It Starts Off in Practice'

Higgins has some good Titans memories to channel a bounceback performance after notching seven catches for 114 yards and one touchdown in the 2022 matchup.

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 4: Young stars of a young season

Are the Miami backs mirages or must-starts? Just how good is C.J. Stroud? Joel Smyth identifies seven notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 4.

C.J. Stroud-led draft class laying fine foundation for Texans; early Defensive Player of the Year candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights one draft class that's truly laying the foundation for an NFL franchise. Plus, an early look at the top contenders in what could be a special Defensive Player of the Year race.

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones. Jones, who was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, had been placed on the non-football illness list last week.

Sources - Cardinals' Kyler Murray won't come off PUP when eligible

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the PUP list when he becomes eligible and still is considered weeks away from playing, sources told ESPN.

Sources - Bills' Von Miller to resume practicing, opening window for return

Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller, who has not played since tearing an ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season, is expected to resume practicing this week.

Five NFL teams facing the most pressure heading into Week 4: Vikings, Giants and Bengals make the list

These teams are facing a must-win situation in Week 4.

Prisco's Week 4 NFL picks: Cowboys handle Patriots, Steelers hold off Texans, Bills cool off Dolphins

Pete Prisco reveals all his Week 4 picks, including the Cards giving the 49ers a surprisingly tough time.

Every NFL team's biggest need entering Week 4, including how the Chargers replace Mike Williams

Major injuries are already making an impact on NFL rosters.

NFL Week 3 fines roundup

This year, the NFL has begun announcing the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions.

Ravens put David Ojabo on IR

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was signed off the practice squad to take his place on the 53-man roster.