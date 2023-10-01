Bengals at Titans: How to watch, morning news, and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to get their first win this past Monday, and now they will look to get back to .500 going against the Tennessee Titans. These teams have met each of the last two seasons. The first time was the Bengals upsetting the Titans — who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC — and the other was a midseason victory that sent Tennessee spiraling.
Seriously though, in 2022, the Titans were 7-3 entering Week 12 and looking to exercise some demons by defeating the 6-4 Bengals. Not only did Tennessee go on to lose 20-16. They never won again that season.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati didn’t lose until the AFC Championship game.
However, that was then, and points don’t carry over. These teams are both hoping to reach 2-2 to get their seasons back on track. The Bengals saw quarterback Joe Burrow play through his calf injury to lead Cincinnati to a win.
The defense also smothered one of the hottest offenses in the league going into Week 3. The Titans are coming off getting whooped by the Cleveland Browns 27-3, where no aspect of the team looked good.
Which one of these teams will get that elusive second win?
Here is how you can watch Bengals vs. Titans.
Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2)
- Date/Time: Oct. 1st, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET
- Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.
- Regular Season Series Leader: The Titans lead the all-time series 40-35-1, Cincinnati has won four of the last five in the regular season.
- TV Channel: The game will air on FOX. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton, and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington.
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter).
- Online Stream: You can stream the game online using FOX Sports. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ if you’re in the Bengals’ region.
- Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.
- Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.
- SB Nation Titans site: Music City Miracles
- Rosters: CIN | TN
- Stats to Know: CIN | TN
- Weather: Partly cloudy in the mid-80s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.
- Odds: The Bengals are currently 2.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.
