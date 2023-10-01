Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: ADG out; Tart and Autry in

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have announced their Week 4 inactives.
For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game.
- 38 CB DJ Ivey
- 56 LB Devin Harper
- 59 LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
- 63 C Trey Hill
- 79 OT Jackson Carman
- 81 TE Irv Smith Jr.
The big news is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither being out. He was listed as questionable to play on the final injury report due to a knee injury. It appeared to be an injury suffered in practice, as Davis-Gaither practiced fully Wednesday, went limited Thursday, then got a DNP on Friday.
As for the Titans, here are their inactives.
- LB Luke Gifford
- DB Elijah Molden
- OL Peter Skoronski
- QB Will Levis
- WR Treylon Burks
- OL Jaelyn Duncan
The Titans got good news today with starting defensive linemen Teair Tart and Denico Autry being active. They were listed as questionable to play on the final injury report, so the Titans will have most of their defense able to go today.
Loading comments...