Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: ADG out; Tart and Autry in

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have announced their Week 4 inactives.

For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game.

38 CB DJ Ivey

56 LB Devin Harper

59 LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

63 C Trey Hill

79 OT Jackson Carman

81 TE Irv Smith Jr.

The big news is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither being out. He was listed as questionable to play on the final injury report due to a knee injury. It appeared to be an injury suffered in practice, as Davis-Gaither practiced fully Wednesday, went limited Thursday, then got a DNP on Friday.

As for the Titans, here are their inactives.

LB Luke Gifford

DB Elijah Molden

OL Peter Skoronski

QB Will Levis

WR Treylon Burks

OL Jaelyn Duncan

The Titans got good news today with starting defensive linemen Teair Tart and Denico Autry being active. They were listed as questionable to play on the final injury report, so the Titans will have most of their defense able to go today.