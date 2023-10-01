 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Higgins has rib fracture

Twitter reactions to the Bengals’ embarrassing performance vs. Titans

The Bengals fall to 1-3 on the year.

By Ethan DeWitt
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals headed to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans and came up short, picking up their third loss of the season while falling 27-3.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. It started off as a rock fight as both the offenses tried to get rolling. Unfortunately for Bengals fans, it was the Titans offense that found a pulse first, which put the Bengals in a 24-3 hole heading into the half.

When we look at the second half, there isn’t much else to say here, either. The Titans controlled this game for the final two quarters, as the Bengals offense could not get going all afternoon.

Now, the questions that have been asked need some answers. Burrow obviously isn’t 100%, and it is setting this offense up for failure. Do they go to Jake Browning until he is fully healthy? Do they keep pushing until it finally clicks?

I don’t know what the answers are, but this Bengals squad is headed for very dangerous waters. Have to get some answers quickly.

Now let’s see how Twitter reacted to today's loss to the Titans:

