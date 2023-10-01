Twitter reactions to the Bengals’ embarrassing performance vs. Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals headed to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans and came up short, picking up their third loss of the season while falling 27-3.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. It started off as a rock fight as both the offenses tried to get rolling. Unfortunately for Bengals fans, it was the Titans offense that found a pulse first, which put the Bengals in a 24-3 hole heading into the half.

When we look at the second half, there isn’t much else to say here, either. The Titans controlled this game for the final two quarters, as the Bengals offense could not get going all afternoon.

Now, the questions that have been asked need some answers. Burrow obviously isn’t 100%, and it is setting this offense up for failure. Do they go to Jake Browning until he is fully healthy? Do they keep pushing until it finally clicks?

I don’t know what the answers are, but this Bengals squad is headed for very dangerous waters. Have to get some answers quickly.

Now let’s see how Twitter reacted to today's loss to the Titans:

it took a game from the bengals' defense that hasn't happened in over 25 years (6 sacks, 2 interceptions, > 20 points allowed) for them to win by 3 last week.



that's about all the context anyone can need. — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) October 1, 2023

The numbers that tell the story:

Tennessee averaging 8.3 yards per play. Cincinnati is averaging 4.2 yards per play. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 1, 2023

This looks like the 2018 -2019 Bengals defense — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) October 1, 2023

Make adjustments, come out stronger. pic.twitter.com/21sVpHU3ER — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 1, 2023

Such a HUGE phantom flag that even the announcers are calling bs.



Should be Bengals ball right now, instead the defense is still on the field.



I get it, they're not playing well, but they deserve the chance to climb out. — (@BengalsCaptain) October 1, 2023

Man, this one hurts. — The Bengal Boys (@thebengalboys) October 1, 2023

Watching the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals pic.twitter.com/ncmxwSdSOt — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) October 1, 2023

Lifelong @bengals fans who have seen much worse… pic.twitter.com/ve5b12xWzq — Since Dey 1 (@dabayoubengal) October 1, 2023

The issues are deeper than a calf strain. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) October 1, 2023

You gut the offense the first two weeks to protect Burrow, then keep him in a 27-3 game so he can take multiple sacks and take off running on a 4th-and-13? — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) October 1, 2023

FINAL: #Bengals fall to 1-3 with a 27-3 loss in Tennessee.



“We’re not going to let this get between us. We’ve had a bad start. We’ve had a bad first quarter, have a three quarters of the season to go.” | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/cLfxkvMsSt — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) October 1, 2023

A snippet of Joe Burrow’s post game press conference in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/GgaxIfdb1T — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 1, 2023

Joe Mixon looked pretty good today. Averaged 4.8 yards per carry against a defense that only gave up 2.5 YPC last week — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 1, 2023

Hey, Brad Robbins looked pretty good… — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) October 1, 2023

If this is how the offense is going to function while Joe Burrow isn’t 100% then how does it make sense to keep running him out there? — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 1, 2023

"Nothing was good enough today for us. Really, we got beat in every phase." - #Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor's first remarks after losing to Titans 27-3. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/uD6fn6CxDT — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 1, 2023

