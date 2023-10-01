Tee Higgins and Cam Taylor-Britt declared OUT vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was declared out of the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a rib injury, the team announced.

Just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, the Bengals lost one of their very best players, even if Higgins had been struggling to get going this year, catching just 10 of 28 targets through his first three games.

At the time of the injury, Cincinnati was trailing 24-3, so they’ll have to find a way to dig themselves out of a massive hole on the road without a star receiver who had over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

And starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had a scary upper-body injury that resulted in him being declared OUT as well.

Cam Taylor-Britt took a friendly fire helmet to hemet hit from Myles Muprhy. He's down on the field. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 1, 2023

Cam Taylor-Britt just got his neck crunched backwards as he took a helmet to the face. pic.twitter.com/CnuQrvs11F — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 1, 2023

That’s two top players for a team that has struggled on account of its star quarterback, Joe Burrow, still not being 100% and looking like a shell of his normal self.

We will update this post as more details come out.

