Zac Taylor leaving Joe Burrow in at end of blowout loss to Titans was inexcusable

The Cincinnati Bengals flat-out embarrassed themselves vs. the Tennessee Titans today.

In an all-systems-failure of epic proportions, the Bengals found themselves trailing 24-3 at halftime and have failed to score a first-half touchdown through four games.

Inexcusable is a word that came to mind often today, especially with how Joe Burrow was managed toward the end of a 27-3 blowout.

It’s no secret Burrow’s calf injury is not fully healed and is severely limiting him. The Bengals are in must-win mode, so Burrow will keep playing, but the Bengals have to do a better job of protecting him.

That means not keeping him in the game when it’s clearly over and having him take unnecessary big hits at the end of a 24-point loss.

However, head coach Zac Taylor thought keeping Burrow in for the end of this game was a good idea, somehow.

My good friend Chris Roling summed it up best on Twitter.

You gut the offense the first two weeks to protect Burrow, then keep him in a 27-3 game so he can take multiple sacks and take off running on a 4th-and-13? — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) October 1, 2023

Today was just a complete debacle, and leaving Burrow in to take a sack and several other hits at the end of the game was mind-boggling, to say the least.

Protect the franchise.

Zac Taylor on Burrow: "He's doing everything he can. He's playing through it. There are limitations... He's doing a good job coming back the next play and responding."



"He's fighting through it, and I'm proud of him for that." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 1, 2023

