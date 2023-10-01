 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Higgins has rib fracture

Zac Taylor leaving Joe Burrow in at end of blowout loss to Titans was inexcusable

Bad. Just bad.

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals flat-out embarrassed themselves vs. the Tennessee Titans today.

In an all-systems-failure of epic proportions, the Bengals found themselves trailing 24-3 at halftime and have failed to score a first-half touchdown through four games.

Inexcusable is a word that came to mind often today, especially with how Joe Burrow was managed toward the end of a 27-3 blowout.

It’s no secret Burrow’s calf injury is not fully healed and is severely limiting him. The Bengals are in must-win mode, so Burrow will keep playing, but the Bengals have to do a better job of protecting him.

That means not keeping him in the game when it’s clearly over and having him take unnecessary big hits at the end of a 24-point loss.

However, head coach Zac Taylor thought keeping Burrow in for the end of this game was a good idea, somehow.

My good friend Chris Roling summed it up best on Twitter.

Today was just a complete debacle, and leaving Burrow in to take a sack and several other hits at the end of the game was mind-boggling, to say the least.

Protect the franchise.

