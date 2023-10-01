Tee Higgins suffers rib fracture vs. Titans

Things are quickly spiraling out of control for the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Tee Higgins has a rib fracture that could cost him multiple games.

Higgins suffered the injury in the first half of the Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He finished the game with two catches for 19 yards.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who was declared out today, suffered a rib fracture, source said. Could keep him off the field for a bit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

This has been nothing short of a disastrous season for Higgins, who is in a contract year after the Bengals failed to extend him prior to Week 1. There will also be no in-season negotiations, so Higgins is well on his way toward entering free agency coming off a career-worst season if the Bengals don’t use the franchise tag.

Through four games, Higgins has managed to catch just 12 balls for 129 yards and two scores while enduring several painful drops. The fourth-year pro has never failed to hit 900 receiving yards in a season, but that streak is in serious danger if he misses multiple games.

With how the season is going in Cincinnati, you have to wonder if the Bengals play it safe and hold Higgins out for the next two games vs. the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks before that Week 7 bye. That would give him three weeks to rest before facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. Who Dey!