 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Higgins has rib fracture

Filed under:

Ja’Marr Chase vents frustrations after loss to Titans; shows support for Joe Burrow

Things need to get better quickly.

By Ethan DeWitt
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a rough loss to the Tennessee Titans, which saw the team only put up three points through the entire four quarters. Maybe more importantly, the offense seemed to have no pulse for most of the game.

One of the young stars of this Bengals offense is Ja’Marr Chase, and he vented some frustration after the loss.

“Nah, I’m open. I’m always (expletive) open. Excuse my profanity. I’m sorry,” Chase told reporters.

Chase has become one of the top wideouts in the NFL, and it is due to not only his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, but also his ability to separate himself from opposing defensive backs.

To start the video above, Chase is asked about Burrow and the calf injury he is dealing with. He had a great response that should give Bengals fans some hope.

“He’s just going through a little adversity. He’s gonna get back to it in no time,” said Chase.

It is obvious that Burrow is not 100%, but it seems this offense still has confidence it will get things all worked out.

It very well might, but it needs to get fixed in a hurry to help save this season from slipping too far out of reach.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans 2023: Everything to know for Week 4

View all 30 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...