The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a rough loss to the Tennessee Titans, which saw the team only put up three points through the entire four quarters. Maybe more importantly, the offense seemed to have no pulse for most of the game.

One of the young stars of this Bengals offense is Ja’Marr Chase, and he vented some frustration after the loss.

A minute of Ja'Marr Chase post-game media session in Tennessee.



Q: Do you feel like you have less time to get open or create space?



A: "No. I'm open. I'm always f***ing open. Excuse my profanity." pic.twitter.com/mD2HhdVk2T — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 1, 2023

“Nah, I’m open. I’m always (expletive) open. Excuse my profanity. I’m sorry,” Chase told reporters.

Chase has become one of the top wideouts in the NFL, and it is due to not only his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, but also his ability to separate himself from opposing defensive backs.

To start the video above, Chase is asked about Burrow and the calf injury he is dealing with. He had a great response that should give Bengals fans some hope.

“He’s just going through a little adversity. He’s gonna get back to it in no time,” said Chase.

It is obvious that Burrow is not 100%, but it seems this offense still has confidence it will get things all worked out.

It very well might, but it needs to get fixed in a hurry to help save this season from slipping too far out of reach.