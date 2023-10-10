How would you grade Bengals’ win over Cardinals?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was supposed to be one of the best in the NFL. Top to bottom, from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to Joe Mixon, the Bengals had all the ingredients to be great.

Yet, through the first four games of the season, Cincinnati’s offense was dead last in total yards and ahead of only the New England Patriots in points scored.

Burrow, who came into the season with the highest completion percentage in NFL history, had an overall completion percentage of 57.6 through the first four games of the season, ranking him 32nd out of 34 qualified quarterbacks.

Facing a must-win game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon, Burrow, with a little help from Chase, finally put it all together.

Cincinnati defeated Arizona by a score of 34-20, with Burrow completing 36 of 46 passes (78.3%) for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. All three touchdown passes went to Chase, who finished with a team-record 15 catches for 192 yards, including a 63-yard scoring reception.

Running back Joe Mixon had 81 yards rushing on 25 carries as the Bengals amassed a 38:10-to-21:50 edge in time of possession and rolled up 27 first downs to 15 for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati’s defense held Arizona to only 152 yards passing, came up with two interceptions, including a pick-six by second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, recorded three sacks (2.5 by Trey Hendrickson), and did not commit a single penalty.

The defense came into the contest ranked 23rd overall after surrendering nine touchdowns and 364.3 yards per game. Although it allowed two touchdown passes, it held the Cardinals to 294 total yards and shut them out over the final 21 minutes of the game.

Even so, there was plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball. Burrow was also sacked three times, and the Bengals went three-and-out two straight times in the first half after going up 10-0. Cincinnati’s defense allowed 142 yards rushing on 22 carries for an average of 6.5 yards per carry.

So what do you think? Are the Bengals on the right track at this point, or do they still have a ways to go to live up to their pre-season hype? What grade would you give the overall effort?