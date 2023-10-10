Bengals News (10/10): Tee Higgins Watch

Zac Taylor gives an update on wide receiver Tee Higgins' rib injury

"Just continue to see how the week goes," Taylor said of his starting receiver. "He was able to do some stuff as the weekend got closer. I didn't feel comfortable with how he was gonna feel during the game. It wasn't right to put him in that spot. We'll continue to take it day-to-day this week."

NFL Soulmates Burrow And Chase Lead Bengals To Oasis As Offense Quenches Thirst In Arizona

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were on the same page all day, a day the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals hung within a game of the AFC North lead, and they agreed on this, too.

Everything Ja'Marr Chase Had To Say After The Bengals Beat The Cardinals 34-20

"We've taken a step closer to who we really are. We keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season and right now we just keep taking it step by step into next week."

Joe Burrow's Revival And Ja'Marr Chase's Record Lead Bengals; Take Your Pick On Defensive Stars; Captain Kwamie Goes Home For First NFL Catch And Game Ball

Chase, who broke Carl Pickens' 25-year-old club of 13 catches in a game, also holds the Bengals record for yards in a game (266) and a season (1,455), asked backup quarterback Jake Browning while they were on the sidelines near the end what was the record.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Pace to Shatter Records This Season

Chase is averaging 8.8 receptions and 95.2 yards per game. That puts him on pace for 150 receptions, 1,618 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Bengals scratch and claw closer in tight AFC North standings

While the Bengals were beating the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens were upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Browns were on bye.

Bengals: Story behind Joe Burrow’s viral outfit is awesome

Joe Burrow has an awesome story explaining his outfit from Sunday.

Bills LB Matt Milano, DT Daquan Jones sidelined indefinitely

Bills linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will be sidelined indefinitely with injuries sustained in Buffalo’s loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch could miss 4-6 weeks

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is looking at a 4-6 week absence because of a neck strain suffered in Sunday's loss, sources told ESPN.

Dolphins' De'Von Achane undergoing evaluation for knee injury

Mike McDaniel didn't speculate on De'Von Achane's status after the Dolphins' rookie was being evaluated for a knee injury suffered vs. the Giants.

Kevin O'Connell -- Vikings won't rush 'down' Justin Jefferson back

The Vikings will not put Justin Jefferson back on the field until he is fully recovered from his hamstring injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett.

NFL stats and records, Week 5: Dolphins continue to light up scoreboard, climb record books

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season in crushing Jets injury blow

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season after tearing his Achilles during Sunday's win against the Broncos.

IOC set to vote on flag football for 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who want to bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 year

The First Read: Bandwagons to hop on/off following surprising Week 5; must-see showdown in Week 6

With surprises popping up across the NFL, Jeffri Chadiha identifies the bandwagons to ride. Plus, risers/sliders in Week 5, an updated look at the MVP race and the most intriguing game on the schedule in Week 6.

James Conner could miss some time with his knee injury

Cardinals running back James Conner injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, playing only 12 snaps.

Inside the Jonathan Taylor deal

The Colts did the unexpected on Saturday, giving running back Jonathan Taylor a long-term deal after weeks of dragging their feet.