Will Ja’Marr Chase break the Bengals’ single-season catches record?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

Ja’Marr Chase is coming off one of the best performances we have ever witnessed from a Bengals wide receiver. And it came at the perfect time, as Cincinnati was facing a must-win game in Arizona, and Chase answered the bell with a franchise-record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Now up to 44 receptions on the season, Chase is on pace for 149 grabs over the 17-gam regular season, which would shatter the current Bengals single-season record of 112 catches, set by T.J. Houshmandzadeh in 2007.

So, will Chase keep up his torrid pace and break the record?

We’re also asking if you’re confident in the direction the Bengals are moving, so vote on both polls below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4ANZYF/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.