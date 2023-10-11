Bengals News (10/11): Germaine Pratt mic'd up

Need to be hyped up? Hit up GP Money



The Oscar-looking contraption that Sam Hubbard had gag-gifted Trenton Irwin during the last holiday season as an homage to his youthful acting career stood a satisfied sentry on the top shelf of Irwin's locker Monday afternoon in the Bengals locker room.

Exiting the Week 5 win and turning the corner toward another showdown with an NFC squad before the bye, the Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of buzz around them.

No wonder, coming out of that huge win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road where Joe Burrow seemed to return to form. Bonus points that the Bengals made some serious headway in the AFC North standings too because of a notable upset elsewhere in the division.

Week 5 of the NFL season revealed that records aren't always an effective indicator in determining the value of teams around the league — at least in Colin Cowherd's eyes.

"We like to get out and help our neighbors like everyone else does," Bengals guard Cordell Volson said. "So to be able to do that is great to continue to build the support in the community, them for us and us for them."

Bill Speros writes: "The Seahawks are scheduled to travel more than 31,000 mile this year, by the far the most of any NFL team. They have 5 games in the Eastern Time Zone. Their only back-to-back Eastern Time Zone scheduled games were their Week 4 clubbing of the NY Giants and this one. However, the Seahawks are coming off a bye in Week 5. Seattle has delivered for bettors, going 3-1 ATS. Seattle has won 6 of 8 against AFC opponents. And Despite the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase aerial circus at Arizona on Sunday, this line has moved from Cincinnati -4.5 to -2.5. That a tell that the sharps are backing Seattle. You should, too."

Quarterback Joe Burrow was hobbling around with a calf injury; receiver Ja’Marr Chase was at the center of some controversy after stating, “I’m always [freaking] open” in response to a question about struggles getting him the ball; and a team expected to contend for the AFC title stood at 1-3.

Joe Burrow rediscovered his magic, Ja’Marr Chase broke a franchise record, Trenton Irwin cemented his standing as Most Valuable Backup, and the defense concealed some deficiencies with three much-needed turnovers as the Cincinnati Bengals restored order with a 34-20 (must) win in the desert.

Around the league

You knew eventually things would start clicking offensively for the Bengals. I thought Joe Burrow might be feeling healthier after watching the way he moved on the opening-drive TD pass against Arizona. I was sure of it when he scrambled for 10 yards late in the third quarter. That was a huge development, as was Burrow continually feeding his guy, Ja'Marr Chase, with success. The defense did enough to get by, but this was no get-right outing for that unit, despite logging two INTs (one a pick-six) and three sacks. The tackling and run fits were kind of gross, which has become a bit of a chronic issue lately. The bigger test is this Sunday against Seattle, which loves to pound the ball. If the Bengals can withstand the Seahawks' rush and have another big day throwing it, they might still be in this thing.

Back in March, Pats owner Robert Kraft said it was "very important" for the team to return to the playoffs. A month into the season, New England's much closer to earning the No. 1 overall pick. The offense is simply offensive: Mac Jones has been dreadful, the line's a sieve and the weaponry's nonexistent. Meanwhile, the defense has been devoured by the injury bug, with the unit's best pass rusher (Matt Judon) and best cover man (rookie stud Christian Gonzalez) among the many victims.

The Rams traded Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a swap of 2025 late-round picks -- sixth- and seventh-rounders -- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. The teams have since announced the trade.

The Vikings plan to place Justin Jefferson on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning, per sources informed of the situation.