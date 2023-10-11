Zac Taylor gives injury updates on Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie

The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business on Sunday in what was a must-win game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite the win, the Bengals were without wide receiver Tee Higgins (ribs) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back).

Both players will remain sidelined Wednesday, but they have not yet been ruled out of suiting up Sunday against the Seahawks.

“We’ll just limit him (Awuzie) with the trainers,” Taylor said at his Wednesday press conference. “Just day-to-day right now.” Taylor also added that Higgins was considered “day-to-day” as well.

This week is the Bengals’ final game before the Week 7 bye, which could play a role in the team’s approach to this week for both players.

However, it is crucial that the Bengals get their record to 3-3 this week heading into the bye as they look to recover from the poor start to the season so that they can compete for a third straight division title and make it back to the playoffs.

