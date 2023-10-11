Bengals vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Higgins limited; Chido DNP

The Cincinnati Bengals are back to practice ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. After a big win against the Arizona Cardinals, they’re preparing for another NFC West foe.

Wednesday brought the first injury report.

For the Bengals, they look to have a chance to get a boost on the offensive side, with wide receiver Tee Higgins (ribs) back at practice. Higgins suffered a rib fracture in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans and was unable to play last week. Higgins noted it was a pain tolerance issue more than anything else. Getting back on the field bodes well for a potential return to action this week.

Chidobe Awuzie (back) was a non-participant again on Wednesday. After missing last week’s game, not being in action Wednesday makes the injury a little more concerning. Keep an eye on Awuzie’s status as the week progresses. If he can’t go, rookie DJ Turner will start again. Turner has impressed in his snaps this season.

Linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and Devin Harper (knee) were both non-participants as well. Davis-Gaither missed last week’s game, and as of now, his status for Week 6 is very much in doubt.

For the Seahawks, they got good news Wednesday with the return of Jamal Adams (concussion) and Charles Cross (toe) to practice. Both went limited.

Cross, the starting left tackle, has been out since Week 1 but looks poised to return just in time for a big matchup with Trey Hendrickson.

Not practicing on Wednesday were starters DK Metcalf (ribs) and Damien Lewis (ankle). Metcalf is one of Seattle’s best players, so this will be a major storyline to monitor this week.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!