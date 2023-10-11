Joe Burrow says this is “by far” the closest he’s been to 100% since training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering Week 6 with a 2-3 record. Likely well below what many people expected of this team entering the year, one of the main reasons behind the slow start is the calf injury to Joe Burrow.

This past weekend was the first game Bengals fans have seen Burrow close to 100%, and it showed in his play as he impressed both in the passing game and with his legs in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. That earned him FedEx Air Player of the Week honors.

After practice on Wednesday, Burrow spoke about his recovery and how he is feeling heading into this weekend’s game with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Felt good after last week,” Burrow said. “So we’re just getting better and better.”

He continued with this:

“Right now I’m feeling really good. Just gotta keep it that way.”

The key point was Burrow said this is “by far” the best he’s felt since his original injury during training camp. He added that his reinjury vs. the Ravens was actually in a different spot.

For the Bengals to feel good about continuing to turn around this season, heading into the bye week at 3-3 would be the perfect place to push reset and get everyone back to 100%.

Burrow looked great last week. Now all we can hope is he continues to feel better heading into Sunday’s matchup with Seattle.

