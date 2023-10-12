Three and Out Podcast: Reviewing Cardinals game and previewing Seahawks

The Cincinnati Bengals' win on the road over the Arizona Cardinals made every fan breathe a sigh of relief. Quarterback Joe Burrow finally looked like himself, and Ja’Marr Chase went off with 15 catches, a franchise record, for 192 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn’t always pretty, but for the first time, the offense looked like it should.

Football is so much more fun to talk about when your favorite team does well. This week, on Three and Out, Kevin and I discussed the Bengals’ win over the Cardinals, and everything we liked, from Burrow’s ability to move in the pocket, the play of both outside corners, and Trey Hendrickson’s incredible season so far.

We then discussed the team’s upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks at home and what it would mean to this team to go into the bye with a 3-3 record. We talked about the challenges the Bengals will face with a team like the Seahawks, and we made a few predictions as well.

Enjoy, and check out the rest of the great content on OBI here.

