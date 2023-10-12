Bengals vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Chido and Higgins limited; Murphy DNP

We got another look at the Cincinnati Bengals injury report Thursday, ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Good news for Cincinnati as Chidobe Awuzie (back) was back on the practice field. Awuzie missed Week 5 with a back injury and wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday. He was listed as a limited participant on Thursday. Awuzie could see a return to action this week.

Tee Higgins (ribs) was listed as limited for the second straight day. Higgins will undoubtedly play through pain if he is able to suit up on Sunday, but it appears there is a chance he will give it away. As the Bengal offense starts to find their groove, Higgins back in the fold would be a welcomed addition.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was again out, leaving his chances to play Sunday looking very slim. Fellow linebacker Devin Harper (knee) was back on the field in a limited capacity.

First round pick Myles Murphy was also not on the practice field with what the team is calling a personal matter. Murphy should be good to go Sunday, provided the personal matter doesn’t keep him away from the team.

Seattle has not released their injury report for Thursday. We will update this post when they do.