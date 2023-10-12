Bengals were 11th in NFL in operational profit in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off back-to-back AFC Championship berths, one of which they won, and are hopefully entering an era of unprecedented success for the franchise. They are still looking for their first Super Bowl win, and most believe, under head coach Zac Taylor and with quarterback Joe Burrow, the sky’s the limit.

There’s another type of success, though. Financial success. The Bengals were in 11th place when it came to operational profit in 2022 with $137 million, according to Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen.

What’s interesting about the list is the Bengals had the highest operational profit of any “small-market” team. All the teams above them are hosted by cities with massive populations, like Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco.

The Bengals led teams like the Chiefs and Steelers, who represent Midwestern cities with smaller populations. It goes a long way to show the Bengals’ reach outside of Southwest Ohio.

The more they continue to win and be the “cool kids at school,” this trend should continue.